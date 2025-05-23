Will 'Lilo & Stitch' Or New 'Mission Impossible' Film Win The Box Office?

Hap Erstein of PalmBeachArtsPaper.com and I have a friendly bet on what movie will win the box office this weekend. For me, it seems easy to say that the live action version of "Lilo & Stitch" will be on top, but Hap says it will be the final installment of "Mission Impossible," which is really Part Two of "Dead Reckoning" from 2023. The name was changed after the previous film failed to meet expectations at the box office.