Movies: Ralph Macchio Is Back On The Big Screen In New 'Karate Kids' Film

Ralph Macchio comes back to the big screen to revive his character from the original "Karate Kid" movies and the "Cobra Kai" series. But this time Daniel LaRusso is the sensei.

The new "Karate Kid" film looks good, especially for those of us who are fans of the 1980s movies, but will it be the leader at the box office? Not likely. That will be "Lilo & Stitch" once again.

By the way, Hap Erstein with PalmBeachArtsPaper.com owned up to his loss in a bet with me about which film would be #1 last weekend. The Mission Impossible finale (?) did well, but it didn't earn anywhere near the money that the Disney flick did.