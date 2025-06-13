Can DreamWorks Strike Gold Twice With Its 'Dragon' Film?

Dreamworks is doing the same thing that Disney has been doing for years, remaking their animated movies with life-action versions.

Longtime local film critic Hap Erstein with PalmBeachArtsPaper.com shares his take on the new "How To Train Your Dragon," in which Gerard Butler reprises the role in which he provided only his voice in the first one.

There are also a couple of streamers he tells us about, and we talk about two other films at theaters that may have missed your attention. "Materialists" actually looks good and I think I'll give that one a watch.