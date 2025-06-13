Joel Malkin

Joel Malkin

I've spent more than 30 years on the radio in Palm Beach County, starting as a deejay in the late 1980s. Over the years, I became a news...

 

Can DreamWorks Strike Gold Twice With Its 'Dragon' Film?

By Joel Malkin
Universal Pictures' live-action How to Train Your Dragon Special Screening at Tribeca Film Festival

Photo: Noam Galai / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Dreamworks is doing the same thing that Disney has been doing for years, remaking their animated movies with life-action versions.

Longtime local film critic Hap Erstein with PalmBeachArtsPaper.com shares his take on the new "How To Train Your Dragon," in which Gerard Butler reprises the role in which he provided only his voice in the first one.

There are also a couple of streamers he tells us about, and we talk about two other films at theaters that may have missed your attention. "Materialists" actually looks good and I think I'll give that one a watch.

"How to Train Your Dragon"

"Straw"

"Materialists"

"The Life of Chuck"

Art House Pick

"Our Times"

