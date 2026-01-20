March 2026 Municipal Elections: Boynton's Ballot Questions

Palm Beach County's municipal elections are coming March 10th. 19 of the 39 cities, towns and villages in the county have races and-or-ballot measures and we'll be featuring them here and on-air during local news in the morning.

In the city of Boynton Beach, there are no races because the two incumbent City Commissioners who were up for reelection have no opposition. That means Mack McCray in District 2 and Aimee Kelley in District 4 will both get another term.

Voters will find three ballot questions, however. They include amendments to the City Charter and require either a "yes" or "no" response.

One would add a Preamble establishing foundational purposes and principles of the City's government, including protecting the general health, welfare and safety of residents and promoting honest, efficient and responsive government.

The second question would require that candidates have lived continuously within city limits for at least two years prior to filing for office.

And the third question reads like this: Shall the City Charter be amended to: (1) modernize language by replacing outdated masculine-only pronouns; and (2) update notice and publication requirements to comply with current Florida law and include digital communication methods?

The municipal elections are nonpartisan, so all registered voters can cast ballots.

The deadline to register to vote in the March 10th elections is February 9th and the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to you is February 26th.