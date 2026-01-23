Lake Worth Beach: 5 Ballot Referendums To Change City Charter

The City of Lake Worth Beach is looking to make multiple changes to its Charter.

In our Election Spotlight, there are no races in the March 10th municipal election there, but voters will have five Charter referendums on their ballots.

The first one is called "Certification of Election Results." The city utilizes the Palm Beach County Canvassing Board and the Supervisor of Elections certifies election results that are canvassed, and the ballot question is whether the Charter should be amended to reflect that is the case. City officials say it would reflect current legal requirements.

The second referendum is "Lease Terms: City-Owned Property East of A1A." This one asks if the Charter should be amended to allow city-owned property to the east of A1A to be leased for up to 99 years for purposes other than lodging and residential uses. It's aimed at encouraging private investment in and redevlopment of the city's property in that area and to reduce the city's maintenance costs of city facilities.

Referendum 3 is titled "Lease Terms: Parks, Downtown, & West of A1A." It's also aimed at encouraging private investment and would amend the Charter to allow city-owned property WEST of A1A that is restricted in the Charter to be leased for up to 99 years. The city says it would help to revitalize public spaces among other things.

Ballot question 4 is titled "Filling City Manager Vacancies." It askes if the Charter should be amended to require the process for filling a permanent vacancy in the Office of City Manager be started within 90 days of the vacancy and continue in good faith until the office is filled. The city says it would prevent Lake Worth Beach from being stuck in so-called "leadership limbo" where interim managers may lack the long term authority to make major decisions.

And number 5 on the ballot is titled 'Repeal of Defunct Police & Fire Sections." It reads "In recognizing that the city no longer has a city Police or Fire Department and to eliminate any confusion, shall the Police and Fire Departments section of the Charter be repealed. The city says this is mostly about that section of the Charter being outdated.

Click Here to see the 2026 Charter Referendum Guide from the City of Lake Worth Beach.