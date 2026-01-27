Boca Raton Voters Tackle Mayoral, Council Races & 'One Boca' Referendum

The City of Boca Raton's Mayoral race is in my Election Spotlight this morning. Three candidates are running to be the next mayor as Scott Singer is termed out and running for Congress as a Republican.

Two of the mayoral candidates are already serving on the City Council, with Fran Nachlas currently serving as Deputy Mayor. She's a registered nurse who touts her previous time as Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency.

Nachlas talks about the so-called "One Boca" project, the redevelopment of the government campus in a proposed public-private partnership that voters will ultimately decide on. She calls it an "amazing opportunity."

"And it's an opportunity that I have been open to exploring to modernize City Hall, our community facilities, getting long term financial benefits for the city, improving efficiency and adding to our real civic heart here in Boca."