Boca Raton Voters Tackle Mayoral, Council Races & 'One Boca' Referendum

The City of Boca Raton's Mayoral race is in my Election Spotlight this morning. Three candidates are running to be the next mayor as Scott Singer is termed out and running for Congress as a Republican.
Two of the mayoral candidates are already serving on the City Council, with Fran Nachlas currently serving as Deputy Mayor. She's a registered nurse who touts her previous time as Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency.
Nachlas talks about the so-called "One Boca" project, the redevelopment of the government campus in a proposed public-private partnership that voters will ultimately decide on. She calls it an "amazing opportunity."
"And it's an opportunity that I have been open to exploring to modernize City Hall, our community facilities, getting long term financial benefits for the city, improving efficiency and adding to our real civic heart here in Boca."
Candidate Mike Liebelson, however, says there is too much of what he calls uncontrolled over-development in the city.
The chemical engineer and businessman claims taxes have gone up 70 to 80 percent over the past five years and is against the "One Boca " project.
"I do not agree with providing monetary incentives to bring businesses here...direct monetary incentives to the business. I think that if we create a good community, good community infrastructure and so forth that that will be a natural attraction for most businesses."
Liebelson essentially claims that his opponents are "in the pockets of developers." Nachlas tells us that campaign contributions are public record and encourages anyone interested to check on hers.
Councilmember Andy Thomson is our third candidate in the race for Mayor of Boca Raton. He did not return our calls to set up an interview.
Boca voters will also have the races for City Council Seats A, B and D on their ballots, along with a ballot referendum on whether to approve the "One Boca" project.
Here are the other races on the ballot in Boca Raton March 10th.
Seat A:
Bernard Korn
Christen Ritchey
Michelle Grau
Seat B:
Meredith Madsen
Marc Wigder (Inc)
Jon Pearlman
Seat D:
Robert S. Weinroth
Stacy Sipple
Larry Cellon
Ballot Referendum:
Approving Lease of Downtown City Land, Agreements for Public Improvements, and Preserving / Enhancing Memorial Park
Shall the City approve agreements with Boca Raton City Center, LLC leasing 7.8 acres of City property east of Northwest Second Avenue near Brightline Station, for 99 years, creating a walkable neighborhood with residential, retail, office, and hotel uses, generating rent and revenues to City for general uses and enhancements to City property, including:
Preserving Memorial Park area, honoring veterans,
Expanding public recreational and green spaces,
New community center, City Hall, and police substation?
Yes ___
No ___