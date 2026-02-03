Small Northern Palm Beach County Town Votes For One Commission Race

The small private island town of Jupiter Inlet Colony is in our Election Spotlight this morning.

With a population of under 500, this community at the mouth of the Jupiter Inlet in Palm Beach County has its own police department. That is cited for helping to make Jupiter Inlet Colony one of the safest towns in Florida.

Two of the five members of the Town Commission are up for re-election, but Seat 2 holder Janet Saura is running unopposed.

That leaves Seat 4 Incumbent Sharon Seagren the only commissioner facing a challenger, Anna Nemes, in the March 10th election.

Efforts by Governor DeSantis and Republicans in the Legislature to eliminate homesteaded property taxes may be a hot button issue in the race as a former mayor of Jupiter Inlet Colony claims town leaders are actively pushing back against the proposal.

Chip Block writes in the Inlet Outlet, a town newsletter, that Jupiter Inlet Colony receives 81 percent of its revenue from property taxes and 59 percent of the properties in the town receive a homestead exemption. He says the elmination of property taxes could result in Jupiter Inlet Colony losing its right to exist as an independent municipality.