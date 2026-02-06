Small Town Of Gulf Stream Has Its First Contested Election Since 2017

Today is the deadline to register to vote in the March 10th municipal elections in Palm Beach County.

There are 19 municipalities with elections and we continue to feature them in our Election Spotlight series.

The small coastal town of Gulf Stream, just north of Delray Beach, has its first contested election since 2017. There are six candidates on the ballot, including the five incumbents and a political newcomer.

Voters will be choosing five members to serve a three-year term on the Town Commission.

Scott Morgan is currently serving as Mayor of the town with just about a thousand residents. Thomas Stanley is Vice Mayor. The Commission votes on those positions again after the election.

Commissioners Robert Canfield, Michael Greene and Joan Orthwein are also running, along with Michael Glennon. He's not currently on the Commission but has been active for the past few years and serves on the Architectural Review and Planning Board.

Canfield and Greene will be facing their first elections as they were both appointed to the Commission in 2024.