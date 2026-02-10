Boca Raton's Seat A Race Centers Around Development

In our Election Spotlight series this morning, the last of the four races we're covering in Boca Raton is the one for Seat A, where Councilmember Fran Nachlas has decided to run for mayor instead of another term in this seat.

Three candidates are running, including Michelle Grau who is a CPA, working as a governmental auditor. She says she is "uniquely qualified to serve Boca Raton" as she's spent her entire career scrutinizing budgets, asking hard questions of city managers and protecting taxpayer dollars.

As for the "One Boca" project, Grau says it puts too much risk on the city.

"Nobody is arguing that we don't need a new, vibrant, attractive downtown. But any time large scale redevelopment projects like the "One Boca," they warrant careful scrutiny because their impacts extend far beyond the structural renderings and promotional language we've been seeing."