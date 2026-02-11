Candidate Info For Wellington Village Council Seat 3 Race

The Village of Wellington is in our Election Spotlight. Three candidates remain in this race for Seat 3 on the Village Council after the withdrawal of Paulo Santana.

Despite an incorrect message in vote-by-mail ballots sent to 170 registered voters, Lauren Brody IS still in this race.

She is a realtor and an equestrian who vows to stop overdevelopment and maintain the equestrian character of the village.

Stephen Levin calls himself a "devoted public servant, professional leader, and family man." He is currently Vice Chair of the Parks and Recreation Board and sits on the Advisory Boundary Committee for the Palm Beach County School Board. He also served on Wellington's Planning and Zoning Board. He says he is running to continue building a safer, stronger, and more connected community.

Joshua Zillmer is the third candidate in this race. He owns a local wealth management company and has years of experience in the finance industry. Zillmer calls fiscal responsibility his top priority.

There is also a race for the Village of Wellington's Council Seat 2 and we'll feature that one next week.