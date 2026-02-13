Village Of Wellington Council Seat 2 Race

Back to work on a Tuesday after the President's Day weekend and back to my Election Spotlight series.

This morning, we feature the Wellington Village Council Seat 2 race.

It's one of two seats up for grabs, as both Vice Mayor Tanya Siskind and Councilman John McGovern are termed out.

Three candidates are vying for Seat 2, including Johnny Meier, a U.S. Air Force veteran who owns a pharmacy, a CBD company and a real estate business.

Meier is a member of Wellington's Planning, Zoning and Adjustment Board and a former president of the Village Chamber of Commerce. Among his priorities are keeping taxes low while ensuring responsible, efficient use of tax dollars.

Elizabeth Pandich is a professional equestrian who wants to preserve Wellington's equestrian heritage and promote smart, sustainable development. She says she wants to improve community engagement by implementing clearer agendas, earlier outreach, an updated village web site and better use of public forums so residents can be more involved.

The third candidate is Tatiana Yaques, an attorney and small business owner. She says her background in land use planning makes her the best to approach development in the village. Yaques serves on the Village's Planning, Zoning and Adjustment Board. Smart, responsible growth is among her priorities.

The election is March 10th with no on-site early voting.