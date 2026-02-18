Mayoral Race Is Only One On The Ballot In The Town Of Lake Park

The town of Lake Park is in our Election Spotlight this morning.

Three candidates are running for Mayor, including Incumbent Roger Michaud. He first joined the Commission in 2017 as a Town Commissioner. Michaud works for the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser's office and spends a lot of time volunteering in the town.

His first of two challengers is Kelly McNamara "Steele," who lists on her Facebook page work experience in real estate and as a travel consultant.

The other challenger to Mayor Michaud is Rafael "Ralph" Moscoso. He's a U.S. Army veteran who has run for the Lake Park Town Commission in the past. This time he wants the mayoral seat. In past races, Moscoso has talked about the importance of knowing where taxpayer money is going and of having the residents be heard.

This is the only race in the Town of Lake Park on March 10th.

There will be no on-site early voting in any of the 19 municipalities that are holding elections, but you can vote by mail. The deadline to request a ballot for that purpose is one week from today, February 26th at 5 p.m.