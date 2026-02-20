One Race On The Ballot In The Village Of Royal Palm Beach

The Village of Royal Palm Beach is in our Election Spotlight this morning.

There is just one race there on March 10th, the one for the Group 1 seat on the Village Council.

The incumbent is Adam Miller, a former school teacher and principal who currently works as Chief of Performance Accountability for the Palm Beach County School District. As the state Legislature works out a potential constitutional amendment to eliminate most homesteaded property taxes, we asked for Miller's thoughts about that possibility.

"We've maintained our millage rate of 1.92 mills for about 15 years now and that's almost the lowest millage rate in the entire county. With that, the village has done a great job of maintaining strong reserves and we're remaining debt-free. However, if the property tax reductions do occur...I don't support that, but my priority would be if there are cuts, preserving our essential services, public safety, infrastructure management and our core programs. And then we'd have to evaluate everything else against our strategic plan."