City Of Belle Glade Has 2 City Commission Seats On The Ballot

The City of Belle Glade is in our Election Spotlight this morning.

There are two races, of which only one has an incumbent. That would be Mayor Steve Wilson in Seat B. He worked for the Department of Corrections for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2012 and is a deacon at his church.

Wilson faces a challenge from Darrell Kelley. In a Facebook post, Kelley says he wants a safer, stronger Belle Glade and pledges to create more programs for the city's youth and promote transparency, among other things if he is elected on March 10th.

In Seat A, which is up for grabs without an incumbent, two candidates are facing off.

They are Stanley Highsmith, a U.S. Army veteran who calls himself a proven leader on Facebook, and Sorilinda "Linda" Santiago.

Santiago's campaign slogan "Building for the Future" and she has the endorsement of Seat B incumbent, Mayor Steve Wilson.