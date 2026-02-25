Greenacres City Council Race Features Incumbent Peter Noble, 2 Challengers

Our Election Spotlight features Greenacres, where there are two City Council races on March 10th. We'll focus on District 2 in this story, where longtime incumbent Peter Noble faces two challengers who both work in public education.

Nathan Galang unsuccessfully challenged Noble four years ago but says he learned more about running a campaign and feels he has a good shot this time around.

Galang is a substitute teacher in Palm Beach County and focuses much of his attention on affordability.

"I just, directly and anecdotedly, know people that have lived in Palm Beach County their whole lives that have moved up north in the state because those areas are more affordable."

He says Greenacres was initially founded for the working class. In fact, its 100th anniversary is coming up in May.

Galang believes that the county is doing too much to attract rich people to the area, using a "Wall Street South" moniker.

"I'm not interested in Wall Street. I'm interested in Jog Road and Lake Worth Road and Melaluca (Lane) and Dilman (Road). These are my streets and I want to make sure that the people here can afford to live. And I want to make sure that if there are new people here, we attract them with more sustainable jobs...some blue collar work."