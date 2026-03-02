Town Of Palm Beach Residents Will Be Voting For One Town Council Seat

The Town of Palm Beach is in our Election Spotlight this morning.

There's one race, for Group One on the Town Council. Council President Pro-Tem Lew Crampton faces one opponent.

Crampton was first elected to the Town Council in 2018. Priort to joining the Council, he served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for several years.

Among his priorities are reducing traffic congestion and improving traffic, investing in infrastructure and preserving Palm Beach by protecting the town's unique character.

To that end, Crampton's challenger is a former member of the Palm Beach Architectural Commission. John David Corey says that over seven years on the Commission, he was able to enhance the town's environment by ensuring projects were contextually integrated and appropriately scaled.

Corey lists as his mission, "One island, one town, one mission...residents first."

The race is open to all registered voters living in the Palm Beach town limits.

The election is one week from today in 19 Palm Beach County municipalities.