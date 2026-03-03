Delray Beach Seat 2 To Fill Seat Left Vacant By Former Commissioner Long

The City of Delray Beach is in our Election Spotlight this morning. There's just one race there next Tuesday, after Seat 4 Incumbent Angela Burns ran unopposed.

The Seat 2 race came about when former City Commissioner Rob Long left to run and win a seat in the Florida House of Representatives.

Three candidates are vying for this open seat, including Andrea Keiser. She's an attorney who specializes in education law and land use and zoning law, and also holds several public service positions on a number of boards.

Keiser has also worked professionally for a number of non-profits. We asked for her thoughts on the proposed elimination of most or even all homesteaded property taxes.

"I am always pro finding ways to lower taxes for our citizens. Our families are feeling a pinch, our seniors are feeling the pinch and where I can use my experience to help the city is that when you work for organizations, nonprofit organizations with these wonderful missions, you are given taxpayer dollars that are restricted and you have to do more with less."