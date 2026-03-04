Town Of Palm Beach Shores Has 4 Candidates Running For 3 Seats

The Town of Palm Beach Shores is in our Election Spotlight.

This nearly half-square mile municipality on the southern tip of Singer Island has a population of just under 1,400 people.

Current Vice Mayor Tracy Larcher is running unopposed for the open mayoral seat, to replace outgoing Mayor and former CIA officer Alan Fiers.

There are four candidates in the running for three seats on the Town Commission. Incumbent Steven Smith is the only one running for reelection, with the exception of Larcher, who is not in the Commission race.

The other three candidates looking for Commission seats are Anastasia Karloutsos and Tony Lembo, both of whom are members of the town's Planning and Zoning Board, along with Paul Bailey.

The elections are on Tuesday, March 10th in 19 Palm Beach County municipalities.