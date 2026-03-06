Palm Beach Gardens' 2 Races With 2 Former Council Members Vying To Return

With the Palm Beach County municipal elections coming tomorrow, The City of Palm Beach Gardens is in our Election Spotlight this morning.

Two former mayors are vying to get back on the City Council, along with a third candidate.

The Group 3 seat is open because Chelsea Reed is termed out. Palm Beach Gardens allows two consecutive terms of three years each for Councilmembers. But the Charter allows for them to return after sitting out at least one term.

In David Levy's case, he's been waiting a lot longer than that. Levy served on the Council for 12 consecutive years, from 2004 to 2016, before the city imposed term limits. He's a principal with an environmental engineering company.

Levy faces pharmacist Rachelle Litt, who served two terms from 2017 to 2023.

Heather Deitchman is also in this race, calling herself a "Fresh Voice for Palm Beach Gardens." She is tutoring director and library supervisor at American Heritage Schools in Delray Beach.

In the Group 5 race, Incumbent Dana Middleton is running for reelection. She is currently serving as Vice Mayor, as voted on by the Council. Middleton spent years in human resources, sales, marketing and operations and now serves on several local boards.

She faces a challenge from Damien Murray, a FedEx sales executive who ran the local Gardens Predators youth soccer club for 17 years.

Both are 'at large' races, so all registered voters in Palm Beach Gardens will have these on their ballot tomorrow.