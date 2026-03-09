City Of West Palm Beach Has Two Races On This Election Day

Today is election day for 19 municipalities in Palm Beach County, including West Palm Beach.
There are two races in the city, with two incumbents trying to hold onto their seats.
In District 1, Cathleen Ward faces a familiar challenger in Martina Tate Walker, a retired human resources professional who is also a pastor. Walker wants the city to do more to help house those who need it.
"Help the people in West Palm Beach. Help the children that's trying to go to college. Help them. We need help!"
On why she should get your vote.
"I can't be bought. I won't be bought. I want to stand firm. I'm for the people. I tell my children the same thing. I'm for the people. I'm gonna stand still. What's right is right. What's wrong is wrong."
Ward is an attorney whose legal practice focuses on the areas of commercial lending, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, contracts and general corporate law.
She was first elected in 2022 and did not respond to our requests for an interview.
In District 3, Incumbent Christy Fox is facing a challenge from Roger Lee Jackson the Third. Fox was first elected to the West Palm Beach City Commission in 2020 and served as president of the Commission in 2022. She is a marketing and public relations executive who touts her time volunteering for a number of local nonprofits.
Fox's challenger, Roger Lee Jackson, promotes what he calls the "Three S's", building a city where people feel Safe, Seen and Supported. He is a U.S. Army veteran and currently serves as grant manager for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County.
Neither of the District 3 candidates responded to our messages, requesting interviews. Hear more from Martina Tate Walker and find out more about the other elections in Palm Beach County at WJNO dot com's Election Spotlight page.