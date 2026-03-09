City Of West Palm Beach Has Two Races On This Election Day

Today is election day for 19 municipalities in Palm Beach County, including West Palm Beach.

There are two races in the city, with two incumbents trying to hold onto their seats.

In District 1, Cathleen Ward faces a familiar challenger in Martina Tate Walker, a retired human resources professional who is also a pastor. Walker wants the city to do more to help house those who need it.

"Help the people in West Palm Beach. Help the children that's trying to go to college. Help them. We need help!"

On why she should get your vote.

"I can't be bought. I won't be bought. I want to stand firm. I'm for the people. I tell my children the same thing. I'm for the people. I'm gonna stand still. What's right is right. What's wrong is wrong."