Vacant Florida House District 87 Seat Finally Gets Filled Today

There's a special election today in Florida's House District 87, which covers a wide swath of Palm Beach County, from Hypoluxo to Juno Beach.

It includes Palm Beach, where President Trump's Mar-a-Lago sits and he is endorsing the Republican candidate. Jon Maples is a financial planner and former Lake Clarke Shores Town Council member.

No bills were passed during the regular Legislative session to put to the voters a proposal to eliminate homesteaded property taxes, but it could happen during a special session. Maples feels it's something that municipalities can get done.

"We shouldn't be renting our houses from the government forever. But let's make sure that our first responders, our police, our fire, we've got to make sure they're taken care of while giving us a tax break on the back side. And I think part of that is going to be done by making sure government waste and spending, that we work within our budget, that we tighten some screws on a couple of things and I think that will make up the deficit and shortfall by eliminating property taxes."