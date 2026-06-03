PBC's Supervisor Of Elections Updates Us On Redistricting & More

Next week marks the qualifying period for many of the races that will be taking place in Palm Beach County this year.

Those running for Congressional seats, as well as for Legislative seats, county offices and special district offices will have to submit their documents Monday, June 8th through Noon on Friday, June 12th.

When it comes to those Congressional races, Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link joined us on The Brian Mudd Show to talk about redistricting and how it may affect voters.

She says to expect that your district may have changed and many voters will have brand new polling places for the August primaries.