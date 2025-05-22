PBSO Confirms Teen Killed In Motorcycle Crash Was Cadet

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirms that a motorcyclist killed in a crash last week was a PBSO Cadet.

The Sheriff's Office released a statement on social media that they are heartbroken at the sudden passing of 19-year-old Mike Grajales, who served in the training division of the agency's Field Training Unit.

Grajales was on his bike in Boynton Beach on Friday night when he collided with a car. He died later at the hospital.

No details on the statuses or identities of those in the vehicle.