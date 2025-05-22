Pennywise The 302 LB Sea Turtle Rescued Off The Coast Of Palm Beach

A giant sea turtle is being nursed back to health in Palm Beach County, but a clinic that treats horses had to help out.

Pennywise is a 302 pound loggerhead sea turtle who was discovered with a damaged shell, likely due to a boat strike.

She's being cared for at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, but because of her size, Pennywise had to be taken to the Palm Beach Equine Clinic in Wellington to have a CT Scan.

Her story has led to the creation of a Sea Turtle Protection Zone by Loggerhead Marinelife. Boaters are asked to slow down through a 45-mile stretch of ocean during nesting season, which ends October 31st.

A spokesperson says to travel at a minimum safe speed when in waters within one mile of shore.