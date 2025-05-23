Officials Believe Shed Fire In Fort Pierce Caused By Lithium-Ion Battery

A Fort Pierce shed fire is under investigation.

The blaze sparked up late Wednesday night behind a home along Old Dixie Highway.

Neighbor Sharon Cope tells CBS 12 News that she heard and witnessed the fire.

"(It) woke me up. I looked out the window and saw the fire. Once I heard the popping noises it was already in flames."

By the time firefighters arrived, the 20 foot by 20 foot shed was fully engulfed.

St. Lucie County Fire Marshal Andres Elizondo believes a lithium-ion battery is the cause.

"They do tend to burn faster and hotter."

The batteries are used in a variety of household items and e-bikes but it's not known what device the battery was in. The fire left behind a sharp chemical smell of burnt materials in the air for hours.

Lithium-ion battery safety tips:

Only use the charger provided with the device. Avoid extension cords or power strips.

Never charge batteries overnight or leave them unattended.

Charge and store batteries at room temperature. Keep away from heat, direct sunlight and flammable surfaces.

Stop using any battery that is damaged, swollen, leaking or giving off an unusual smell or noise.

Charge devices on hard, nonflammable surfaces-never on beds, couches or carpets.

Disposal reminders:

Never throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling.

Before recycling, tape the battery terminals with non-conductive tape and place each battery in its own plastic bag.

Drop batteries at an approved collection site. Many hardware and office supply stores participate.

Check your county or city website for local hazardous waste collection events or drop-off locations.