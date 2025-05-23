Vero Beach Man Guilty Of Murdering Toddler & Claiming It Was Accidental

A Treasure Coast jury has convicted a man accused of murdering a toddler and trying to make it seem like it was an accident.

Deshawn Clark faces life in prison when he's sentenced in July for the death of 2-year-old Akeelah Dixon in August of 2020.

Clark told deputies he found the child in the bathtub and tried CPR until rescue crews arrived, but paramedics say she was dry and wearing a dry diaper.

An autopsy revealed Akeelah suffered from blunt force trauma and strangulation. She had several bruises and lacerations throughout her body.