Florida Will Prosecute Men Who Were Removed From Federal Death Row By Biden

The state will pursue charges against two men who spent years on federal death row for the execution-style murders of a family of four along the Treasure Coast.

Daniel Troya and Ricardo Sanchez Junior were sentenced to die in 2009 for killing the Escobedo family along the shoulder of the Turnpike in St. Lucie County. The children were ages 3 and 4.

But District 19 State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl says an order of Clemency was signed by the Biden administration just before Christmas last year.

"On the way out of the front door of the White House, within less than a month of departing the White House, a cabal within the administration by utilization of an auto pen or by the exertion of some undue influence on a clearly diminished president, signed an executive order, or excuse me, a clemency order, granting clemency to the men who murdered these children without process and without justice, without inquiry, without involvement, without knowledge under the cover of darkness, this was done."

So he says the state will seek the death penalty for Troya and Sanchez.

"This is simply a pursuit of justice. This is not political. This is not personal. This is the right thing to do."