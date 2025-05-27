Stuart Police Chief Steps Down, New Chief Takes Over

The City of Stuart has welcomed a new Police Chief.

Flamur Zenelovic is now leading the Police Department after being sworn in on Saturday.

Zenelovic began his law enforcement career at Stuart PD, where he served eight years as a patrol officer and narcotics detective. He later went to his hometown of Rochester, New York and served 20 years.

The chief returned to Stuart in 2023 and served as support services captain.

He now succeeds Chief Joseph Tumminelli, who announced his retirement on Friday after 28 years of service.

Tumminelli had been chief since 2018.