Text Scam Claims You Have Unpaid Traffic Fines But Don't Buy It!

There's another phishing scam that's making the rounds in Florida.
The scam shows up as a text message, claiming to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The text requests immediate payment of an outstanding traffic ticket and claims that failure to comply will result in driving privileges and registration being suspended. It has a link that mimicks the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles domain.
The real agency, in a Facebook post, says they will never request or collect any fees via text. If you get such a text and you're unsure if it's real, you could visit the DMV website or call to see if you have any outstanding fines.
You should never click on the link in the text.