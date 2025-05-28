Boynton Beach Residents Upset About Land Development Proposal

Some residents of Boynton Beach are upset about a proposed deal to sell forest land to a developer who wants to build apartments.

City Commissioners have voted to deem the forest as surplus property and directed city staff to negotiate the sale, but Susan Oyer tells CBS 12 News that it's heartbreaking.

"We deeply are passionate and care about our environment here and I would not be able to sleep at night if I didn't do everything in my power to save this forest."

She says it's home to several different types of wildlife, including gopher tortoises. Those are protected by state law.

One commissioner says if a sale is approved, an environmental impact study will be conducted.

Oyer and other residents plan a cleanup at the forest this Saturday and intend to show up at the City Commission meeting next week.