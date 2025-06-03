Fire Tears Through Pool Business In Port St. Lucie

A fire ripped through a Treasure Coast business this morning but an even bigger disaster was averted when firefighters kept the flames from spreading to a nearby fireworks store.

The blaze broke out at Southeast Pools and Spas along U.S. One in Port St. Lucie in the 5 a.m. hour.

When crews arrived, the found half of the building engulfed in flames and deemed it a second alarm fire, with nearly 50 firefighters sent to the scene.

One firefighter and a civilian were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A cause is under investigation.