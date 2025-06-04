County Commission Passes Resolution Condemning Antisemitic Violence

The Palm Beach County Commission has passed a resolution denouncing rising antisemitic hate across the country.

Yesterday's unanimous vote was in response to the killings of a young couple at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. and comes in the wake of the Boulder-Colorado incident involving an illegal immigrant from Egypt, accused of injuring a dozen people with a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails.

The victims were marching in support of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

Commissioner Gregg Weiss spearheaded the resolution, saying "Palm Beach County, home to one of the nation's largest Jewish populations, will not stand silent in the face of rising antisemitism and hate."

He highlights the ways the county is combating hate, including the Palm Beach Center to Combat Antisemitism & Hatred, the State Attorney's Office Hate Crimes Task Force, and educational initiatives implemented by the School District.