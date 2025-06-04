Suspect Nabbed For Snapping Photo Of Naked Woman & Attempted Burglary

Port St. Lucie Police have arrested a man accused of sneaking into a woman's home and snapping a photo of her nude.

The victim had just gotten out of the shower when she spotted the man taking the picture. He took off, waking up the woman's husband.

27-year-old Darrian James Baker was arrested yesterday and also charged with attempting to burglarize another home just a few hours before the other crime.

He was caught on surveillance video attempting to enter a vehicle and a home, but the doors were locked.

Police urge residents to be vigilant.