The driver of a cement truck had to be taken to a trauma center after crashing the truck into a canal in Boca Raton.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says the crash happened in the 6 a.m hour along the Turnpike northbound near Glades Road.

The cement truck veered off the interstate and the rear axle was visible, but the front end was completely submerged in water.

Divers pulled one person from the truck and their condition is unknown.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.