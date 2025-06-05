DeSantis On Budget: 'Hope Springs Eternal' As He Signs New Firefighter Bill

Governor Ron DeSantis today signed a bill that he says will strengthen Florida's commitment to the health and safety of our firefighters.

The new law updates the Florida Firefighters Occupational Safety and Health Act to include protections against occupational diseases and mental health challenges.

"This bill ensures we recognize and respond to those realities."

At the annual Convention of the Florida Professional Firefighters at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, DeSantis also said he wants to give state firefighters 25 percent raises, but...

"As it stands now the House of Representatives is not including any pay increase for our state firefighters in their proposed budget. I do believe the Florida Senate is."