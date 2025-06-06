Palm Beach Commission Votes To Eliminate DEI Policies & 'Office Of DEI'

The Palm Beach County Commission has voted this week to take emergency action.

Commissioners are eliminating DEI efforts from its policies to avoid losing millions in federal funding.

The move is in response to President Trump's executive order that bans the use of federal funds to promote diversity equity and inclusion.

Mayor Maria Marino, one of three Republicans on the Board of County Commissioners, choked up as she said "Don't let it be said that our board is not filled with passion and compassion because we do our homework. We take this seriously. And we also want to do the best we can to protect all of our 1.5 million people that live here."

The vote means that portions of the county's Equal Business Opportunity ordinances are suspended and the county's Office of DEI was eliminated.

Marino says the DEI elimination will help preserve nearly $330 million in grant money.