Delray Beach Post Office Named In Honor Of Nuremberg Prosecutor Ferencz

A posthumous honor for the last living prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials.
"I'd like to thank Representative Lois Frankel for introducing legislation to dedicate the Delray Beach Post Office to Benjamin Berell Ferencz."
Area Postmaster Gilberto Vega was at the ceremony today where Congresswoman Lois Frankel bestowed the honor on the decorated World War II veteran who prosecuted 22 Nazi officials for their roles in the death of millions of Jews.
Benjamin Ferencz died two years ago at the age of 103.
In 2022, he was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal and in Florida, the Governor's Medal of Freedom.
Ferencz spent his last several years of life in Delray Beach.
Ferencz, a longtime resident of Kings Point in Palm Beach County, devoted his life to combating antisemitism and advancing international law.
Frankel says that "as our country continues to confront rising antisemitism-including two recent horrific attacks in Washington, D.C., and Boulder, Colorado-his legacy is more urgent and inspiring than ever."
The congresswoman led the legislation to rename the post office and previously spearheaded the successful effort to award Mr. Ferencz the Congressional Gold Medal-the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress-in 2022.
Also at the ceremony, Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Florida Region Deputy Director Lonny Wilk and Nina Dale, Daughter of Benjamin Ferencz.