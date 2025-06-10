2 'Notorious Auto Burglars' Nabbed After Chase In Indian River County

Indian River County deputies apprehend two people described as "notorious auto burglars" after a chase overnight.

They noticed a car driving recklessly through a residential area and speeding past deputies who tried to pull the driver over.

The car, which turned out to be a stolen vehicle from St. Lucie County, went down a dead-end street and crashed through a fence onto property belonging to the Florida East Coast Railroad, which operates Brightline.

Several people fled the vehicle and two suspects were taken into custody.

No names have been released.