Loggerhead Marinelife Center Up For USA Today's '10Best' Again

A Palm Beach County facility that nurses ill and injured sea turtles back to health is hoping to be named "Best Free Attraction" in the nation for a second year in a row.
Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach is competing with landmarks like Central Park, the Golden Gate Bridge and The Alamo in USA Today's 2025 "10Best Readers' Choice Awards."
Loggerhead operates a hospital that treated more than 100 turtles and 1,000 hatchlings in 2024 alone. They also work to educate the public about ocean conservation.
The only other Florida attraction nominated is the TECO Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach, south of Tampa.
Voting is conducted online until next Monday at noon. The winners will be announced later this month.