Loggerhead Marinelife Center Up For USA Today's '10Best' Again

A Palm Beach County facility that nurses ill and injured sea turtles back to health is hoping to be named "Best Free Attraction" in the nation for a second year in a row.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach is competing with landmarks like Central Park, the Golden Gate Bridge and The Alamo in USA Today's 2025 "10Best Readers' Choice Awards."

Loggerhead operates a hospital that treated more than 100 turtles and 1,000 hatchlings in 2024 alone. They also work to educate the public about ocean conservation.