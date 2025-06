A new police chief has been sworn in today in the City of Stuart.

Flamur Zenelovic was selected last month by the city manager to take over after Chief Joseph Tuminelli retired.

Zenelovic had served the Stuart PD as a detective from 1995 to 2003 before leaving for a job with the Rochester-New York Police Department. After a couple of decades, he returned to Stuart and most recently worked as a support services captain.

Tuminelli served as chief for the last seven years.