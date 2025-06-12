Former PBSC Student Accused Of Continuing To Clock-In, Collect $21K In Pay

He was clocking in without actually doing the work. That's what the Sheriff's Office says about a former student employee at Palm Beach State College.

30-year-old Jevon Scott was paid from May of 2022 through April of 2024, despite graduating prior to that timeframe.

He's accused of clocking in through an app on his phone for work in the college's Humanities Department. But an audit revealed that Scott was not actually on campus during the times he claimed to be working.

His alleged scheme netted him nearly $21,000 in pay.