More Than 25,000 Traffic Citations Doled Out By PSL Cops Over 6 Months

Port St. Lucie Police say they have handed out over 25,000 citations in about six months.

The agency says that the tickets were given out as part of an aggressive crackdown on reckless driving.

The timeframe is from late November of last year, when Police Chief Leo Niemczyk first took office and this week.

The department has significantly intensified its traffic enforcement efforts to enhance road safety and according to a recent traffic statistics report, officers have issued 25,376 citations. 133 of those include DUI arrests.