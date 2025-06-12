Palm Beach Gardens Man Charged With Threatening Several WPB Police Leaders

A Palm Beach Gardens man is charged with posting an online threat targeting West Palm Beach Police leadership.

46-year-old Bryan Slater is accused of threatening Police Chief Tony Araujo and several other higher-ups.

Police say Slater used an alias when he commented under a group photo posted to the agency's Facebook page, writing "All pictured are dead."

Deputy Chief Tony Shearer, who is in the photo, making one thing clear...

"We have zero tolerance for any threats made against our law enforcement personnel. Whether verbal, written or online threats, (they) will be taken seriously and investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

He says Slater faces a charge of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily harm, or commit acts of mass violence, which is a second-degree felony.

It has since been learned that the alias Slater used on Facebook, was the name of a Polk County deputy who was killed in 2022.

He is being held on $50,000 bond after a court hearing yesterday.