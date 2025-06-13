Jupiter Man Charged With Scamming U.S. Navy Out Of $5 Million

A business owner from Palm Beach County is accused of scamming the U.S. Navy out of more than $5 million.

A federal grand jury in Miami has indicted 37-year-old Jasen Butler of Jupiter on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and forgery.

The D.O.J. says he orchestrated a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Defense by submitting phony invoices through a program that facilitates fuel purchases for U.S. Navy ships, warships included.

The fraud was allegedly pulled off by Butler, through his company Independent Marine Oil Services LLC between August of 2022 and January of last year.