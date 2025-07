Education officials in South Florida are cheering the latest information from the state Department of Education.

Governor Ron DeSantis says 28 Florida school Districts received an "A" grade for this past academic year.

Those include all counties along the East Coast from Miami-Dade through Indian River.

Statewide, 71 percent of schools received either an "A" or a "B" and no Florida school districts got a "D" or "F" grade.