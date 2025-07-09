DHS Debunks Claims Of Detainee Treatment At 'Alligator Alcatraz'

The Department of Homeland Security denies reports of improper living conditions for detainees at the illegal immigration facility in the Everglades.
Media reports have cited detainees at the so-called "Alligator Alcatraz" claiming to have toilets that don't flush, no ability to shower and maggots in the food. Others have said that temperatures range from freezing to sweltering, they have fewer confidential calls with their attorneys and the Miami Herald reported on one hospitalization.
DHS took to "X" last night to debunk those claims, writing that all detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment and have opportunities to communicate with lawyers and relatives.
Additionally, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin says that no one was hospitalized. She wrote on 'X" that one detainee was transported to the hospital but returned after about 90 minutes.