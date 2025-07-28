Treasure Coast Man Dead After Allegedly Killing Neighbors

A man is dead after allegedly killing two of his neighbors in Okeechobee County. Chief Deputy Michael Hazellief with the Sheriff's Office says the suspect was taken down during a shootout with deputies.

"The suspect then engaged our deputies...starting firing at our deputies. Our deputies returned fire and incapacitated the subject."

The man, who has not yet been identified, was dressed in all black and had a long gun of some sort.

The man and woman who were shot to death have also not been ID'd.

The St. Lucie County Bomb Squad was sent into a home to look for potential explosives after yesterday's incident.

Hazellief says his agency got lots of help on the scene.

"Our sheriff happened to be with (the) Martin County's sheriff and they sent resources immediately to the scene to help us. St. Lucie County is here with their bomb squad and FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) is here to investigate the officer-involved shooting."

No members of law enforcement were seriously injured.

