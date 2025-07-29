Martin Deputy Placed On Leave After Deadly Crash Involving Bicyclist

A Martin County deputy is on administrative leave after a crash that killed a bicyclist.

79-year-old John Mullins was riding his bike at the intersection of Jensen Beach Boulevard and Green River Parkway before sunrise on Saturday when Deputy John Pease was on the way to an earlier accident.

"As the deputy crossed that intersection, it was a green light, so he had the right of way. He was using his emergency equipment as he’s supposed to, and the cyclist failed to yield right of way and cut across the intersection diagonally."

Major Pete Croft with the Sheriff's Office says preliminary reports suggest the deputy tried to swerve around Mullins, who would die later at the hospital.

Croft says Pease's cruiser was not equipped with a dashboard camera and body cam footage is not available.