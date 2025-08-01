Military Ordnance Found On Lake Worth Beach Sparks Evacuation

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Bomb Squad unit converged on Lake Worth Beach just before 6 p.m. on Thursday after a beachgoer discovered a military ordnance marker in the sand.

The person who found the silver tube with a phosphorous warning gave it to a lifeguard who called 911.

Stefano Falcon tells CBS 12 News he showed up to the pier to do some fishing and it was quite the scene.

"Everybody had to evacuate...a bunch of caution tape."

The beach and nearby parking lots were evacuated and surrounding roadways were closed.

Folks dining at the restaurant nearby, Benny's on the Beach, were told to shelter in place while the incident was investigated.

The Bomb Squad safely removed the device from the beach by 8 p.m. and reopened all areas of the beach and the Lake Worth Pier.