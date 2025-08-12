Budget Deadlock Remains In Place Between Indian River County & Sheriff

A budget deadlock remains in place between Indian River County and its Sheriff's Office.

Commissioners held a second budget workshop yesterday without Sheriff Eric Flowers in attendance.

The Commission approved an increase for his office, but the two sides remain about six million dollars off.

Since last month's meeting, Flowers has lowered his ask by a couple of million to $12.2 million.

The workshop was the final budget meeting before the submission deadline. The proposed budget is expected to be finalized by the Commission's September 10 meeting.